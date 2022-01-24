National girl child day: Love me for what i am

If someone proclaims that he or she is an atheist and not heard of God or does not have faith in the creator can be excused, but someone who claims that they have not heard of 'mother', cannot be forgiven. MOTHER is the adult form of a GIRL. Mythology whether its Indian or Greek accords a status of absolute equality to women. The world is barren and incomplete without the females.



In Rigveda, a feminine energy is the essence of the universe, that creates the cosmos - she is the empowering force. Lord Shiva is powerless without Shakti, the powerful feminine form. They are complementary to the point that they are indistinguishable and equal in every respect. Athena of Greek mythology, was the goddess of wisdom, intellect, war, arts, industry, justice and skill. She leaps from her father Zeus' skull and was considered a great warrior who protected many cities of ancient Greece. Aphrodite, the Goddess of beauty and creation was a living example of perfection in every way. Do not determine the role of a girl or a woman by her beauty or intelligence but by her kindness, her generosity, her power and strength and her ability to fight for truth, and for her fellow human beings with undaunted courage.

Girls and boys who are the same age can be at different developmental stages at different times but eventually they catch up with each other. Brain is flexible for both. They build connections and change as they grow depending upon the upbringing and home atmosphere. Charity begins at home. The family plays a vital and a crucial role in encouraging and supporting the girl inside and outside home. Safe spaces should be created by both men and women for the growth of a multifaceted personality of a girl. Education is the ammunition for the girl with which she can fight her battles and face challenges. Employment is like a fully loaded rifle that gives a girl the power and strength to fight alone in this world.

Gender inequality should be rooted out and girls should be made for the empowerment of themselves. Don't forget that though she is small, fragile, delicate and emotional, she is fierce and when in need ferocious.

The most beautiful creation of God in the universe is the girl child. The entire existence and survival of human race depends upon the girl child. She is wholly and solely responsible for the continuity of human species from extinction. She should be loved, cared and respected. Girls play multiple roles in the household and in the economic well being of the society. The educationalists time and again reiterated that girls given an opportunity, are ahead of boys in many fields. They are faster in learning and understanding. They are flexible and has potential to understand the situation and has the power to turn it around to suit everyone. Education involves a lot of communication and verbal responses and these skills are generally more developed in girls.

Girls have an inside voice and a strong sixth sense. They display great intelligence, vitality and a strong sense of personal independence and often surpass their male counterparts in unpredictable situations. Awards and recognition help girls in discovering themselves. This is nothing but empowering women. Encourage girls, let them dream to build their citadels, they thrive, excel, achieve and conquer the world where no man has gone before.

It's not the laws or initiatives we need from the rulers, we need newer outlook and better awareness among people. GIRLS ARE A BOON, NOT A BANE.