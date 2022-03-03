National Grammar Day
Highlights
Do you know what day it are? Your shore to be surprised when you figure it out, though u may be sad when you saw it. It's not bad grammar day, it's just National Grammar Day! Alright, that's just about enough of that! National Grammar Day was established to promote awareness and understanding of proper grammar, and perhaps just another chance to smack those people who can't seem to compose a decent sentence right upside the head for being daft.
