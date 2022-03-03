  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Featured > Womenia

National Grammar Day

National Grammar Day
x
Highlights

Do you know what day it are? Your shore to be surprised when you figure it out, though u may be sad when you saw it. It’s not bad grammar day, it’s just National Grammar Day!

Do you know what day it are? Your shore to be surprised when you figure it out, though u may be sad when you saw it. It's not bad grammar day, it's just National Grammar Day! Alright, that's just about enough of that! National Grammar Day was established to promote awareness and understanding of proper grammar, and perhaps just another chance to smack those people who can't seem to compose a decent sentence right upside the head for being daft.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X