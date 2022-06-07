Navajanardhana Parijatham: A novel interpretation by Sunila Gollapudi

She performed over 400 shows nationally and internationally and has been involved with several philanthropic activities in the field of dance

Nartanasala - an abode of ancient dance traditions of Andhra Natyam & Perini Sivatandavam founded by Sunila Gollapudi to revive the rich art forms, is celebrating the centenary of the legendary Guru Bharata Kalaprapoorna Padmasri Late Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, the doyen of Andhranatyam and recreator Perini Sivatandavam, by hosting a novel interpretation of Andhranãtyam's traditional Navajanardhana Parijatham, at Prasad Labs.

Sunila Gollapudi, the founder of Nartanasala and Managing Director, Accenture (India); presented the performance under the guidance and choreography of her Guru, Kala Krishna. The dance performance was followed by felicitation of Kala Krishna ceremony.

Dr Nataraja Ramakrishnagaru, with his diligent scholarly efforts revived Andhranatyam. Andhranatyam belongs to the Nattuva Mela tradition and is the ancient classical dance form of the Telugu regions (Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andhra) that has been in vogue for the past 2000 years. Andhranatyam is a combination of Agama, Asthana, and Prabandha traditions, which a female artiste can showcase on the same stage and in the same performance.

Guru Kala Krishna was the sole and the foremost disciple of Dr. Nataraja Ramakrishna who went through explicit training on the nuances of Navajanardhana Parijatham from great dancers likeAnnabathula Satyabhama and others. Since then, he not only has done complete justice to playing the "Satyabhama", being titled "Abhinava Satyabhama" himself but also further researched on the multiple interpretations documented his Guru and trained thousands of students.

Sunila Gollapudi, IT leader, author, trained classical vocalist, a painting artist and Managing Director at Accenture, spent over three decades learning the nuances, building expertise, performing and teaching Andhranatyam. She founded her nonprofit banner Nartanasala in 2012 and has been involved in spreading the dance form along with her guru and fellow Andhranatyam and Perini dancers. She performed over 400 shows nationally and internationally and has been involved with several philanthropic activities in the field of dance.

Sunila Gollapudi performed a newer compilation of Navajanardhana Parijatham. It starts with the dancer explaining what she would be performing (the story line) followed by the actual performance. Guru Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna compiled a version of the pranaya kalaham that includes daruvus written by various poets and Andhranatyam dancers have traditionally been performing for years. Guru Kala Krishna worked on alternative contexts mentioned by his Guru and recompiled a new version through his research and trained Sunila. The performance will be blessed and witnessed by prominent personalities in the field of art and dance as all come together to felicitate Guru Kala Krishna.

It has been Sunila's dream to build an easily accessible platform for talented artists to come, collaborate and produce creative and unique choreographies. She believed & propagates the science behind these art forms and aspire to spread awareness of our tradition and save these art forms from becoming extinct. The inaugural show of Nartanasala is a tribute to the legend Padmasri Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna choreographed by his dear disciple Acharya Kalakrishna.