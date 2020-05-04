New visions on landscape

Artist Laxmipriya Panigrahi fuses stylistic elements drawn from miniature paintings and traditional patta paintings of Odisha. Her works are vastly influenced and marked by her shift from Odisha to Delhi and by her personal encounters with the ever changing urbanscapes of both the places. She says, "I take my experiences as my inspiration and use them to create and learn. Art for me is about experiencing one's own self."

Panigrahi's recent artworks display a sense of conflict between man-made structures and nature where her compositions seek out to imbibe the 'ideal' as well as 'idyllic'. Her beautifully serene landscapes, rich and fantasizing at the same time are soothing visions of places untouched by the ravages of human intervention.

Laxmipriya was born in 1989, in Odisha. She obtained her Masters in Visual Arts (painting) from Utkal university of Culture, Odisha. She lives and works in New Delhi, where she continues to develop her oeuvre.

She began her career as an artist after taking inspiration from the Odisha temple architecture, patta painting and folk art. She says, "My works are vastly influenced and marked by my shift from Odisha to Delhi and personal encounter with the ever-changing cityscape, evident in my recording of minute details – both real and imaginary. I intend to extend my work to bring out the fact that still-life also has its own life." "What I really mean is, I find the signs of life in everything around us which makes us lively. As an artist I have always been interested in landscapes as subject matters, so my work may be described as a kaleidoscope of bright, vibrant, joyous colours with minute detailing of many transitions and changes I witness," shares Laxmipriya.

About her recent works, she says, "You will find a sense of conflict happening with the man-made structures and natural structures. Art for me is about experiencing my own self while drawing."