Nikhat Zareen: The Future of boxing in India is very bright

Nikhat shares, "Impossible is nothing but about seeing through possibilities rather than focusing on the problems and through this campaign my story is being told which is impossible is nothing as a individual we should see all the possibilities as wide as longer. Same thing if we talk about my story, in my story people say boxing is not possible sports, but I looked at the brighter side and saw possibilities, took boxing and that's why am here, I did hard work because of my hard work and saw all the possibilities instead of focusing on problems. Whatever I achieved its just because of my hard work. because of that am today." Nikhats journey is infused with hard work, failures and achievements. Her mom has always been her inspiration.

he adds, "Before boxing, I was in athletics. When I use to go for practice, I saw there were no girls boxing. Girls were in every sport, except in boxing. I asked my dad why there's no girl in boxing? My dad said that girls don't have guts to box . At that point I thought people think women can't box and people think being a medalic sport women can't box and it's not possible for a woman to box. So that day I decided to take boxing and change society thoughts. And let people know that women can also box and there is no impossibilities if you focus on your goal. A barrier for women i feel is that society is still unaware of women in sports. Women's participation in sports is increasing in our country. There is lack of interest to cover women in sports. I think society should take women seriously and support them in every aspect to support them to play and give confidence that they can do that."

Nikhat believes that brands will play important role in supporting the women in sports and many global brands are extending a hand to encourage women in sports and especially in boxing

She adds, "Women should start believing in themselves and should only focus on their dreams rather than of what society thinks about them. I firmly believe in "No goal is to high and no challenge is too big. If one is determined to become something. I see the possibility of India becoming a nation where women can pursue their dreams of becoming an athletic and Olympics is an example. Sports are being seen with the length of gender by the society. Sports are always compared with gender. As boxing is less medallic sport, women are not supported enough when they take up sport especially boxing. In India we have lot of talent especially from rural areas. Now I feel time has changed I see lot of boxers coming from rural areas and women as well."

Muhammed Ali, known as the greatest has always been an inspiration for her since the time, she joined boxing. "I just want to say to young people that they should see possibilities in every situation and should believe in themselves and should start seeing the possibilities. they should have such kind of attitude to take up sports. Right now my complete target is to compete all the tournaments no matter how big or small it is. I'll do my best to make my country and parents proud and my ultimate goal is to win an Olympic gold medal," concludes the boxer.