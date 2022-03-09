Nita Ambani launches women empowerment platform "Her Circle" in Hindi

A unique initiative synergises girl power with the power of the digital revolution, Her Circle, which is now expanding into the multilingual space with the launch of its Hindi app.

At the launch today, Nita M Ambani said, "Her Circle is an evolving platform meant for all women, irrespective of region and language. I want our reach and support to expand un-hindered. And to reach more women in their language of ease, we are first launching Her Circle in Hindi. We go live in March 2022 and I hope it gets as much love as the English platform has received till now."

Her Circle's first-year milestones cover a wide range of objectives related to digital usage and networking. Thousands of job opportunities that have been curated and listed for users have led them to the right career path. The extensive masterclasses on how to become a professional makeup artist, food stylist, fitness trainer, dog trainer, and radio jockey have attracted a lot of interest.

How does the App work?

It's a one-stop destination for networking and goal fulfilment. Designed to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment oriented, it connects women to each other through a social platform. Users can toggle between their language of choice—English and Hindi currently—by a simple language selection option: The Hindi content is unique and original, customized for the user. The platform provides women with answers from Reliance's esteemed panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership. The section on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to their profile.

Women can grow and learn through masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

It's private and personalised. While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connect will provide women with a safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

In addition to providing useful and uplifting content, social networking and expert advice in a safe and personalised environment, Her Circle also provides trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits in the space of fitness, period tracking, fertility & pregnancy guide and finance tracking. Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.