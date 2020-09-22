No excuses for work

In times of the pandemic, many moms learnt to keep themselves occupied and engage in activities they are passionate about. Following their fitness routine, is one of the activities that has gained prominence.



Working out in times of the pandemic is not an easy task, especially when your day is packed with an endless to-do list while taking care of the children, cooking and running errands. It becomes all the more challenging when the husband is staying in a different destination altogether to meet professional demands. But for these busy moms, there is no compromise on their workout session for apparent reasons.

At 44, Sailaja Singh, a freelance interior designer, enjoys her work out session. To drive away monotony, she prefers a cyclic fitness regimen which includes, 'gymming', swimming, practising aerobics or Zumba.

"With my husband working in Thailand and two sons, studying Class XI and XII, to look after, I realised that I need to feel great about myself to ensure that I give a happier life to my family. I consider the time I invest in exercising is the best part of the day. After an hour-long workout, I feel completely charged. But yes, you need to feel connected with the fitness routine you opt for which should eventually make you happy from within so that you don't feel like giving up," reasons Sailaja, adding that even during her monthly cycle, she prefers walking.

From 83 to 64 kilos, Ch Sindhoori, 36, has come a long way in maintaining herself. Since her husband stays in the US for professional reasons, her days are normally filled with so many things to focus on. Despite being a full-time mom for her two daughters and catering to the needs of her in-laws, Sindhoori never skips her fitness routine.

Giving a tough competition to her daughters in maintaining fitness, she shares, "For me, exercising is the 'me-time' which I will not give up for any reason. I think in 24 hours, making time for your workout should not be taxing at all. Today, I am emotionally much stronger. Gaining extra pounds invariably leaves an impact on one's mental health. Healthy eating and exercising are a great combo to enhance our immunity level, particularly during the pandemic,"

Despite 11 years of training, certified Zumba instructor with seven specialisations to her credit and a certified Zoca instructor, Faiz Begum of Faiz Fitness studio never gets tired of imparting fitness lessons to her ardent students in Sentao, Zumba and Zoca, among other fitness forms.

A fitness freak herself, Faiz says that it's not easy to handle things alone, taking care of her 12-year-old son Ishaan while her husband is employed in Lusaka, Zambia. But her passion for fitness made her the most sought-after instructor among many moms. Currently, she provides fitness training online.

"I invest four to five hours in fitness training for my students located in different parts of the world. Staying fit gains larger relevance than ever before. And every individual should dedicate time for it in whatever regimen they feel comfortable with," opines Faiz, who insists on maintaining consistency while achieving fitness goals.