Nyrraa M Banerji on ‘Pishachini’: Supernatural shows have always fascinated me

Actress Nyrraa M Banerji will be seen as a sultry devil in the soon-to-go-on-air show 'Pishachini'. This is her second project in the supernatural genre and the actress is quite excited about it.



"I'm playing the titular role. My name is Rani. The town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini, has been let loose, will be the focal point of the Pishachini story," she said, adding, "Even my first show 'Divya Drishti' was supernatural. Playing this will be fun as I'm playing a grey shade yet I'm the heroine.

"Supernatural shows have always fascinated me and I am happy to be part of 'Pishachini'. Rani is one of the most intricate characters that I have ever portrayed."

Nyrraa's sensual avatar has caught a lot of eyeballs, and the audience can't wait to see more of her Pishachini avatar.

She shared that she is quite happy with the initial response to the promo and said: "So far I have received very good feedback from the audience. Shows like this have been made and are being made, but my character is quite different from all of them. And I can't wait for my fans and the audience to see what more is on their way."

"I love dramatic roles, and this show is just perfect. It would also be interesting if I get to perform stunts since I am a pishachini and a supernatural character," she added.

Nyrraa believes that being an actress she needs to be glamorous, be it off-screen or on-screen, and works hard to maintain herself.