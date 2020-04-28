Painting 'hope' during lockdown

Hyderabad-based artist Sona Kapoor is a hotel management and home science graduate and an author of eight books. She created an art piece called 'Hope', depicting the slow success over Coronavirus pandemic.

She says, "Corona has locked us up, badly affecting the world economy, employment and mental health. Initially everyone was too shaken up to even comprehend the situation.

But steadily things started shaking up and the governments of nations across the world are taking precautions as well as control over this virus. The frontline workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are playing a major role in the fight against the spread of Covid."

She explains, "My paintings reflect everything that is Hyderabad; its rich diversity, dialect and unique cultures which have played a very big influence on my thought process and have an overwhelming bearing on my works."

Sona says, "Right now, in a world full of fear, stress, and sadness, the mind can develop a negative worldview. Hope is the most important factor that differentiates those who fall to prevailing circumstances and those who embrace the goodness of life."

"Hope is a powerful antidote to feelings of despair and desolation. When you hold onto hope, you begin to understand that you are part of a greater narrative that includes both global and personal experiences of joy and suffering.

Simply put, hope brings perspective. It can sustain you during the hard times," shares Sona.