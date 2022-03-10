performing and promising women awarded

The International Association of Lions Clubs - Lions District 320A, celebrated the season 3 of the Grand Queens Club Global Leadership Award by recognising sixty most influential and promising women at a glittering ceremony to commemorate International Women's Day, today, at Club Botanika, Gachibowli. Chief Guest Uppala Srinivas Gupta, chairman, TSTDC, presented the awards to the women for their outstanding contribution. Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Former Special Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana; Dr GBK Rao, Founder & Chairman, Pragati Resorts; Lion Raghu Juluri, 1st VDG, Dist 320A; Lion Saurabh Sureka and Lion Lady Rupa Sureka, Founders, Celebration Makers and Dr Ashish Chavan; graced the occasion. An eminent panel comprising of doctors, change makers, business people; selected the winners from over 500 nominations from across 108 categories.

Some of the prominent women achievers who were awarded were reputed gynaecologist and a Padmashree Award winner Dr Manjula Anagani; Anindita Sinha, Head of Corporate Communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.; Prathiba Pulijala, Founder & Director, MEE School & Master trainer; Nari shakti award 2020 winner & fitness specialist Anuprasad Dangeti; recipient of department of Biotechnology CREST Award Dr N Lakshmi Bhavani; founder of Brews & Blends Ms Vidyalatha Vallabhaneni and Leadership Trainer Mansi Thakkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Uppala Srinivas Gupta said, Telangana government has implemented several programs for good health and welfare of women and is encouraging women entrepreneurs to excel. Since the formation of the state under the leadership of KCR and KTR, Telangana has formed she-teams to provide security and protection to women. Gupta launched the Grand Queens Club Elite Cards and presented to all the current and past awardees.