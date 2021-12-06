Prefer your perfect lash look

Many women dream of having luscious lashes to brighten up their faces and let their souls shine out to the world. Eyelash extensions are an exciting innovation; when done correctly they can maximise our beauty and minimise our insecurities. Take a look on the lash styles which are available in market.

Classic eyelash extensions

Classic eyelash extensions are a soft natural way to achieve that glorious youthful no make-up make-up look. They are applied at a 1:1 ratio to your natural lash line only. So, if you have 50 natural lashes per eye, 50 extensions will be placed, one next to each lash to achieve the look of a doubly full lash line.

Classic eyelash extensions are a great choice for anyone with a decent amount of healthy natural lashes, younger clients who just want to fill a few gaps in their lash line and clients looking for a medium intensity boost.

Flat lashes

The Flat lash is still applied on a 1:1 ratio, but the design of it is very different. The regular classic lash mimics the natural bend of your own lashes and is conical under a microscope. The Flat lash is shaped like a long plank with a double tapered tip that looks like a snake's tongue.

The tapered split starts at the middle of each extension, giving the illusion of each lash strand being thicker, while the tapered tongue softens it to make it look natural.

Flat lashes come in both sheen and matte. Matte Flats are more natural-looking whereas the standard sheen lashes are darker, shiny and more dramatic.

Russian volume

Russian volume is an extremely advanced technique that only experienced and highly skilled eyelash technicians should offer. Sadly there are eager but under-skilled technicians offering this treatment which leads to overloading your natural lashes.

Russian Volume eyelash extensions use multiple ultra-fine hairs that are handcrafted into fans at the time of application by the therapist using specially designed tweezers. The therapist places these bouquets of the eyelash onto the natural lash in a fanned effect, to create coverage and fullness.

Although each fan is made of multiple strands, the connection point to the lid is still 1:1. This ensures that the extension is encased within the natural lashes, and results in great retention of the extensions.

Russian Volume is perfect for the older client with sparse natural lashes, where extra coverage and a soft fluffy look is required. If you are looking for that thick, glamorous look, rather try heavyweight classic lashes (or mega/dark volume set 5/6D) as you can achieve a similar level of fullness.

The Russian Volume technique is intricate and time-consuming and takes many hours of practice and training. These technicians are rare, so it is worth making sure you research your technician.

Cluster and Flare lashes

Cluster and Flare lashes are not the same as handmade Russian Volume extensions. Cluster lashes are machine-made multi-strand lashes that are purchased in beauty stores. Unfortunately, some salons are trying to pass them off as Russian Volume extensions and charge high prices for a subservient treatment.

Cluster or Flare lashes sometimes called 'party lashes' – are temporary and for short term wear only. These should be applied with a weak latex-based strip lash glue and removed after a few days. Some therapists use strong glues on multiple lashes which inhibits the growth patterns of the natural lashes and causes damage over time.

No matter what you are seeking, lash extensions come in such a wide range of product shapes, colours and sizes there is bound to be one for you. The important consideration is to choose the expert carefully, as their advice makes the difference between a fairy tale or a nightmare ending. So, make sure you thoroughly vet your lash salon to avoid losing your eyelashes due to a bad application.