Presenting women in a figurative style

Hyderabad-based Sonaly Gandhi is one of the artists who participated from India in world renowned galleries 'Colorida Art Gallery Exhibition' and 'Miami River Art Fair'.

Sonaly was approached by the respective galleries directly, to showcase her works with them.

"For the past few years I have been showcasing my works in several international destinations like New York, Paris etc. I have always received very positive and overwhelming responses from international galleries, collectors and the general audience.

Since they are the largest international expo for art, it has always been Sonaly's dream to participate in their shows.

I had my shows titled "Expressions of Togetherness" at Colorida Art Gallery from November 16 to 29 and at Miami River Art Fair on December 2 - 4. Both the galleries found my works unique, fresh and very interesting and wanted me to be one among the many famous international artists they represent."

About her work, she says, "I am motivated to be in stride with the changing world, hence my subject is the contemporary women and men, who belong to the present era.

My paintings portray the relationships of the 21st century men and women, their emotions and chemistry. They manifest and exemplify the kind of complete freedom exercised by both genders, in the present times.

Perfect symmetrical forms like squares, rectangles, checks and butterflies used by me to cover the human figures in my paintings, are a simile of the strive for constant improvement and perfection of the contemporary human race."

Portraying common women in works, she says, "The female form in my paintings is always prominent, to convey her social statements and represent today's contemporary women who are emotionally strong and independent.

For me, every woman is equally beautiful, and her charisma is not restricted by any particular custom or country. Nor does she need to enhance her persona with beautiful ornaments, clothes or accessories."

"I use perfect symmetrical forms like squares, rectangles, checks and butterflies to cover the dignity of the female figure thereby symbolizing her flawlessness. I believe in equality of gender.

Men and women are an important part of each other's lives. However, being a woman, I always wanted to give women the importance and respect they deserve. Hence, they are highlighted and more prominent in my works," Sonaly shares.

Being part of International shows and events has always been a very motivating experience for her. She says, "I relish the appreciation for my works by the audience. They are always so positive and encouraging.

The exposures and interactions with so many wonderful and famous international artists, galleries, collectors and audience has helped me to remain abreast with the global contemporary art and has expanded my networking and patrons immensely. Hence resulting in good sales as well."

About her inspiration she says, "I draw my inspiration from many artists of the past and the present. However, two artists who have had a great influence on me and my works are Amrita Sher-Gil and Anjolie Ela Menon.

I have always been impressed by their bold works. Their attitude, approach and thought process have constantly impressed me and I am proud to be influenced by these renowned artists."