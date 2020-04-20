Read for resilience

Jaipur Literature Festival and Penguin Random House India have come together for the initiative #ReadForResilience.



The initiative will showcase a series of author broadcasts for readers. With a view to bring writers straight into the readers homes, even in these times of social distancing. A fortnight of interactive video meets and readings with the belief that literature can strengthen and heal, offer inspiration and solace …and also entertain, delight and provide escape.

Through the course of this fortnight, Penguin authors will talk about the books and events that have shaped them, the philosophies and experiences that have moved them, the literature that has motivated change and exhibited hope for a better future. They will also share personal stories.

#ReadForResilience can be found on the social media pages of Jaipur Literature Festival and Penguin India.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, the producer of Jaipur Literature Festival said, "This collaborative initiative is to create a platform to share stories and experiences by our much-loved authors, which will motivate the readers and literary enthusiasts to envision a better future during these testing times."

Commenting on this collaboration, Niti Kumar, SVP Marketing, Digital and Communications, Penguin Random House India said, "#ReadForResilience is closely tied to what we all need to survive these times-to be nimble and inspired. With this campaign, we endeavor to bridge our readers to authors and facilitate an exchange of ideas and inspiration. We hope to bring the vibrancy and legacy of Jaipur Literature Festival in this campaign."