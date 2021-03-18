Remedies that fade a tan

The summer season brings a lot of skin problems to everyone. Because of this a lot of people could not stand the scorching heat of the sun during this time of the year.

Skin tanning is one of the most common and severe problems during summer when the sun's heat is more intense. Prolonged sun exposure may lead to skin tanning. The risk rises if tanning leads to sunburn. It may increase the risk of skin cancer. Cancer is not the only problem associated with UV exposure. UVA damage is the main factor in premature aging too.

Exfoliation

Gently exfoliating with a homemade or store-bought scrub can help lighten the tone of your skin by removing dead skill cells on the surface. Just be careful to avoid the sun once you exfoliate. Dead skin cells can help protect against the sun. Once you remove them, you're more susceptible to sunburn, tanning, and skin damage.

Aloe

It turns out this sunburn salve is more than a powerful, anti-inflammatory skin soother. A small study found that aloe vera may suppress the release of melanin and reduce pigmentation. This bright yellow spice has traditionally been used in India as a skin lightener. While it has not been proven to visibly lighten the skin, one study found that turmeric may help protect against sun damage when included in a cream. The study also found that turmeric may improve the skin's hydration and natural protective oils.

However, turmeric can stain your face yellow. Use face wash or makeup remover immediately after a turmeric mask or topical application to help remove residue and prevent staining.

Black tea

Black tea extract can lighten a tan on guinea pigs, but more research needs to be done, especially on how homemade brews or topical products with black tea extracts affect humans.