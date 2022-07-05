Respect, raise the value of motherhood

Established in 2019, 'Mom and World' is a homegrown cruelty-free brand that articulates the value of motherhood. The indigenous brand is a venture of Emmbros Overseas, its parent company established in 2018 in India. It is under the leadership of Sahil Mehta that 'Mom and World' has grown exponentially over the past few years. ''Mom and World' ' is a member of PETA's Beauty without Bunny Campaign, and PETA has certified it as a Cruelty-free and Vegan brand. The brand believes that pregnancy and motherhood may be difficult, but mother-child skincare does not have to be. Every infant is different, and so are their skin care needs. Keeping this in mind, 'Mom and World' has been shaped as an e-commerce portal for easy access to all mothers across the country.



Founder of 'Mom and World' Sahil Mehta says, "The idea behind starting 'Mom and World' is, we are an absolute baby care brand from core! I was highly inspired by international baby care brands but none of them were nature based or had herbal formulations and hence wanted to introduce the Indian market to natural goodness enriched baby care products. But what took me by surprise was the price at which these products were offered. This is when I decided to launch my own product line having all the luxuries offered internationally, but at much lower prices for the mothers and their babies. As your baby grows their needs vary, and hence I came up with the idea of launching a kids brand that is particularly meant for kids under the name of "KIDSY"."

Sharing about his memorable journey he says, " I am a person who keeps family over anything in this whole world & so I always try to make sure that my family has everything they need, whether it's their skincare, diet or some quality time. I have two sons and during the time of the birth of my first son, me & my wife had this thing clear in our minds that we are never going to use chemical based products for our child's skincare.

And we really struggled to find such products in the market, as the market nowadays is immensely filled with products that contain parabens, mineral oils and other filthy chemicals. During this time my wife, Ruchika came up with the idea of starting our own brand that is full of natural goodness for newborn babies and their beautiful mothers. This was the incident that made me think that it is not only us as parents who are struggling to search for products with natural goodness & so conclusively I made up my mind to start a range that resolves this issue."





Sahil Mehta

They say "Smooth Seas Don't Make Good Sailors", Sahil Mehta says, "As



I dived into this amazing venture, I was pretty sure that this sea is never going to be smooth. I am so glad that I had my wife supporting me through this journey, not only as a woman but also as a mother who best advised me on baby needs. I often used to discuss such things with her and kept on exploring the ever evolving skincare needs of mothers and their babies. Creating a top-notch brand and products that stand out was certainly a difficult task because the market is full of brands that offer the same. But keeping intact the values and keeping it all natural made us stand out! "



The vast line of products by Mom and World includes Skin therapy products, women hygiene products, postpartum skincare products, baby products and several other such products that are needed by a mother and her baby.

"The brand will also launch a Kids section under Mom and World. The baby and mother friendly brand creates a world of products that are free from toxic chemicals, ensuring a healthier future for the mother and baby which ensures that all the products are baby-skin friendly. All products at Mom and World include only the best and most natural ingredients keeping in mind the child's and the mom's skincare needs.

To develop trust and authenticity amongst the customers, all the ingredients are displayed on the package for every product, along with their skin-friendly score.

All the products are Dermatologically tested and Hypoallergenic to provide the mother and baby a safe and nourishing experience. In its quest to serve the society, the brand ensures that no animal is harmed during the manufacturing of any of the products. We are a member of PETA's Beauty without Bunny Campaign, and PETA has certified it as a Cruelty-free and Vegan brand. "