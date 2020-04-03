A Saree has an integral part of Indian fashion since a long time now. Over the years, there has been a huge evolution in the way they are styled. Bored of the old ways of wearing a saree? Give your favourite saree a twist, wear it in an unconventional way and give it a personal touch. Create your own style and flaunt it, do not hesitate from experimenting! Even minor details can make a huge difference to the way a saree looks so here are few ways you can revamp your old saree:

Ruffle it up

Ruffles are very much in trend right now and we see everyone rocking them in different ways. Got an old saree just lying around in your closet? Get a layer of ruffles added to your old saree to give it a whole new look. The ruffles add a western touch to the saree and take your look to a whole new level.

Add a statement belt

Wear a statement belt cinching your waist. Not only will this give definition to your waist but it will also amp up your whole look. You can experiment with different sizes or even different materials depending on your style and voila.

Accessorise well

The right accessories can change a boring and dull look into a perfect one. Wear a choker with low neckline blouses or big statement earrings with high neckline ones and you will be good to go. You can go for silver jewellery, oxidize jewellery or your conventional diamond jewellery depending on your preference.

Don't keep it basic

Gone are the days when simple blouses were paired with sarees. Wear a white shirt or a bralet instead or you can add a blazer on top to keep things different. Mix and match vibrant colours or opt for a print on print. Big floral prints are back in trend and you can style them with a pair of jeans or pants to give it a modern look.

Ditch the heels

We all know how uncomfortable heels can get and we all have been through the pain it gives after a 2-3 hour wear. So why not switch them up with our very own sneakers and opt for a sporty look. It's time to give your feet some rest and dance to your heart's content at weddings. Let the heels relax in your shoe rack and take out those sneakers.

— Julahaa