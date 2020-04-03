School librarian day
Highlights
School Librarian Day honors those who serve our young students so well in the local school libraries. The education of young minds needs to be nurtured and fed. Feeding those minds with good quality, yet challenging reading material and reference materials is what school librarians excel at. Take a minute today, to think about all the hard work that a school librarian does daily, and the patience the librarian displays, as he or she aids our youth.
