Shines across Tv show 'Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se'

Actress Shaily Priya Pandey is seen essaying the female lead in the show 'Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se' by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms which aired from September 5th Shemaroo Umang. Predominantly, she is known for playing lead role of Pavitra in Azaad's television show 'Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar'. She has also appeared in several TV shows such as 'Shaadi Ke Siyape', Aap Ke Aa Jane Se', 'Jag Janani Maa Vaisho Devi' and 'Queens Hain Hum'.



The actress gets candid about how her role will shape up, journey and future aspirations.

Opening up about how her role will shape up she says, "Initially, my character Shraddha will be shown as very soft spoken and obedient who believes in honesty and goodness. Gradually, with the course of time she will realise that despite thinking best for others so much of atrocities fall on her. This will bring changes in her thoughts which will shape up the character further accordingly."

Talking about the challenges of being an outsider from the industry she says, "As an outsider who is not from the industry will definitely face some challenges, because you don't know how to start and what are the pros and cons. It takes time to figure how to persuade them, what is the right approach and with whom you should connect with. It is a challenge for everybody who wants to get into the industry about how to audition and deal with rejections as well. It's a task one understands with the course of time."

Adding about her journey she continues, "So far I'm very grateful for my journey because for me I got my first break as a lead and people actually take time to breakthrough in the industry. Also, there's been difficult experiences in my journey where despite doing 2 3 shows my portfolio was getting rejected from almost everywhere. Post first lockdown when my show went off air, things got difficult wherein I was ready to take up any role. Then again, now I'm doing a show as a lead which is a blessing. So yes it's been an enthralling ride roller coaster ride filled with lots of challenges and other things."

Sharing about her future aspirations she states, "I would love to explore webs and films because the future is OTT which is full of relevant content and different genres. It has a major reach more than TV in a less time span. So off course, I would want to see myself in webs and big screen as well. It's my dream to see myself on big screen. I would also love to get into production and produce contents. Also, I'm into writing as I have written short stories and poems so I would love to write a book based on a love story. I already have the synopsis in mind which I'll shape up and write a book in near future."

When quizzed about the fear of getting stereotyped she shares, "Yes off course, there's a major fear of getting stereotyped playing similar kind of roles but I try my best to how I can make my present character different from the previous ones by adding some or the other elements. Also if you compare my work from 'Queens Hain Hum' till now, you will get to see a major difference in each of my characters. Each of them has different shades and layers. Also, I knew the fact that we easily vet stereotyped in television from the start of journey but I try my level best to come out of that fear and bring different shades and nuances in my roles."

Lastly she talks about taking part in reality shows stating, "I would want to be a part of good reality shows which includes some good activities like dancing or performing stunts etc instead of doing anything in the name of TRP. Something like 'Jhalak Dhiklaja' or 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' etc."