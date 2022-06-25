Shruti Seth all set to host reality show 'Women Like Her'

Actress Shruti Seth will be seen hosting the reality show 'Women Like Her' in which women from different walks of life will be sharing their inspiring stories. The chat show will see guests sharing their moments of highs and lows and how tough it is to establish themselves in male-dominated society.

For instance filmmaker and screenwriter Alankrita Shrivastava, who has made movies like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' shares her directorial journey, her accolades, and much more.

Malika Sadani, founder of The Moms Co talks about how she created her brand which is all about motherly care.

Fierce pistol shooter Heena Sidhu talks about taking the family legacy ahead as a woman in a conventionally masculine sport. On the other hand, Shruti Sancheti, a fashion designer, opens up on her journey in the fashion industry.

'Shararat' fame Shruti Seth asserts: "Hosting 'Women Like Her' has been immensely fulfilling. I've always wanted to be associated with anything that celebrates women, their journey and their success.

"Chatting with the four incredibly inspiring guests gave me so much insight into each of their unique circumstances and how they have used their environment to empower themselves and passed on their privilege to other women as well," she adds.

'Women Like Her' will start from June 27 on Discovery and TLC.