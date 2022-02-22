Skin care secrets for healthier skin

The human skin, which is the largest organ in the human body, is also often the most ignored. While many of us tend to wash it and moisture is, we forget that skin needs more care than just that. There are three layers of the skin - the outermost layer is referred to as epidermis. which provides primary protection; the dermis, which is the name for the middle layer of skin that provides strength and support to the epidermis; and the innermost layer known as subcutis, a layer of fat beneath dermis supplies nutrients to other two layers.



The features and characteristics of skin change as one grows older. So 'skin type management' is a continually evolving process. This article helps you choose the right management process with five secrets that are easy to incorporate in one's daily schedule.

Gentle treatment: Stop using strong soaps. A strong soap doesn't necessarily mean it cleans better. All it does is strip your skin of essential oils. Secondly, stop rubbing the face or any part of the skin with the towel. In order to maintain the moisture level of the body, one should gently pat the skin with the towel post washing or bathing rather than simply rubbing it.

Diet: You are what you eat. The skin definitely reflects our diet. A balanced diet, that incorporates sufficient leafy vegetables and lean protein is beneficial. Avoid fatty foods and excessive oils. And most importantly, hydrate. It is important to drink at least six glasses of water a day. There are various apps that help you remember to drink water every hour, if you think you forget.Smoking and heavy drinking also have a negative impact on your skin by narrowing the blood vessel of the outermost skin layer, which decreases the blood flow and makes skin look pale.

Exfoliation: Exfoliation is a process to get rid of dead skin cells, thereby helping new cells to rejuvenate easily . It helps to maintain younger looking and healthy skin, and also helps giving a good glow on the skin. Good exfoliation can be done 2-3 times a month.

Sound sleep: It is called 'beauty sleep' for a reason. The most economical means to counter any disease is a fixed sleep schedule with adequate hours of sleep. Sleep timings are as important as one's food habits and in the context of skincare, it is proven that one can easily avoid wrinkles and dark circles with adequate hours of sleep.

Apply sunscreen: The sun is the most damaging factor for skin and the leading cause of skin cancer across the globe. Sun exposure can lead to the creation of problems such as wrinkles, acne, blackheads and other skin problems. Hence applying moisturiser with SPF or sunscreen is the key to protecting oneself from the UV rays of sun. SPF moisturiser or sunscreen should be applied at least 15 minutes before leaving your house or workplace.

(-By Dr. Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist at Apollo Spectra, Hyderabad)