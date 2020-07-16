Soha Ali Khan stresses on self care

Despite the lockdown, Soha Ali Khan has managed to stay positive and keep fit throughout. Actress-cum-author Soha has been a mother for over two-and-a-half years and still has managed to look perfect and healthy. Soha talks about her diet and importance of self care.



Soha starts her day with gym and yoga. Even during lockdown she took all measures to stay at home, fit and healthy.

She says, "Since we don't have access to gyms these days, my wellness routine has evolved to include yoga and Pranayam session on a daily basis. Apart from this, as a family, we do baby-friendly group workouts, so Inaaya gets involved as well. She's quite the riot while she's grooving to the music during our Zumba sessions. "

Breakfast being the first meal of the day is the most important meal. One should not skip breakfast as it helps in breaking your overnight fast.

Soha says, "I am a strong believer in following a healthy routine and that begins with a proper breakfast. I start off my day by drinking some methi water and a handful of almonds. My go-to breakfast options are an Avacado on toast and dosas, these are the two things that I prefer the most."

Being a mother, she fees that we have to add special immunity-boosting foods to our diet these days.

She says, "Given the current situation and the onset of monsoon it's important that we eat nutritious food to strengthen our immunity. Almonds are a source of zinc which plays an important role in growth, development and the maintenance of immune function. I also make sure to eat lots of yoghurt and seasonal fruits like mangoes and watermelon, as well as green vegetables. "

She says, "One should manage stress and anxiety in these times and yoga is my most preferred forms of exercise to de-stress oneself."

Tips for mothers:

• Eat healthy: A balanced diet is important to maintain overall health, energy levels and weight, all important aspects for any mother.

• Exercise every day: Start slow, with 20 - 30 minutes and gradually increase your time, and choose a form you enjoy. It could be yoga, Zumba, stair climbing or running, do it every day.

• Self-care is important for everyone: Give yourself some time every day by doing things you like - cooking, reading, skincare rituals, watching TV or just some time off to make sure your mind is relaxed to take on the rest of the day.