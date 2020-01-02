Soothing yoga sequence to ease menstrual discomfort

There are specific yoga poses that can widen the pelvic opening reducing any congestion. You can make the days of your monthly cycle as cramp-free as possible by including some light yoga practice into your routine. Even a few slow yoga moves, gentle stretching coupled with some deep breathing, and Om chanting will prove to be most beneficial.

This will also be useful in balancing emotions that may otherwise cause irritability, mood swings, depression, anxiety or anger. Exercise caution however as certain asanas are specially forbidden to women during the time of menstruation. These are postures that include inverting the body, and should to be avoided during as they can cause increased bleeding and vascular congestion.

Please avoid the following asanas during your menstrual cycle:

Shirshasana

Sarvangasana

Dhanurasana

Halasana

Karnapeedasana

Bakasana

Yoga helps you improve your physical fitness levels and keeps you cramp-free during your periods. Recommended asanas such as the following can be practised to improve your menstrual health without stressing your system.

Balasana (Child's Pose)

Formation of the posture

Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels

Inhale and raise arms above head

Exhale and bend your upper body forward

Place your forehead on the floor

Pelvis should rest on the heels

Ensure that your back is not hunched

Benefits

Helps relieve fatigue. This is a resting pose to relax the body

The regulated breathing restores a state of calm

The pose lengthens and stretches out the spine

It also gently stretches the ankles, hips and shoulders

Stimulates digestion

By stretching the spine, it eases neck and back pain

Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of the posture

Sit down on the ground and begin with Sukhasana

Ensure that your back is erect

Stretch your legs out in front of you. Your legs must be parallel to each other, and toes should be pointed upwards

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

Align your head in such a way that the crown faces the ceiling and the focus of your gaze is forward. This will automatically straighten and lengthen your spine

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor. This will support your spine and also relax your shoulders.

Hold the asana for a while

Benefits

This asana helps to strengthen the muscles on your back

It also helps to stretch the chest and the shoulders

Improves your posture

It stretches out the muscles of the lower body

The abdomen is stretched and strengthened as well

It is known to cure sciatica and asthma

This asana helps to focus and calm the mind. When paired with proper breathing, it relieves stress and helps enhance concentration

Baddha Konasana

(Bound Angle Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin by assuming Dandasana

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

Gently push your knees down

Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor

Benefits

Makes hip flexors flexible

Strengthens pelvic region

Mobilizes the knee caps

Paschimottanasana (Seated FORWARD BENDING)

Formation of the posture

Begin with Dandasana

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

Exhale and empty your stomach of air

With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

Try to touch your knees with your nose

Hold the asana for a while

Benefits

It acts as a stress reliever

Reduces fatty deposits in the abdomen

Removes anxiety, anger and irritability

Calms the mind

Stretches the spine and brings flexibility

Good for constipation and digestive disorder

Useful for increasing height in young practitioners by stretching of the spine

Tones the abdominal pelvic organs

Balance the menstrual cycles

This asana is recommended especially for women after delivery

During your monthly cycle, make sure that the days are allotted to the body's rest, rejuvenation and recovery. While high-impact workouts can be avoided and instead gentle stretching, pranayama and meditation can be practised. Following these simple asanas will bring long-term physical and mental benefits to the women practitioners. Try to remain free from stress and consume plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

( The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)