Spend more time writing instead of fretting, Emma Stone advises people

Amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, actress Emma Stone has shared a mental health advice, urging people to spend more time writing instead of fretting. Since May is mental health awareness month, Stone has shared words of support to the people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this COVID-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America -- that's one in five -- who have a mental health disorder," she said as she announced the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside digital campaign.

"We're inviting you to be part of our team," she added.

As part of the effort, the Child Mind Institute will share self-recorded videos daily featuring notable names talking about how they stay mentally fit. Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Misty Copeland, Kevin Love, Jameela Jamil, Lena Dunham, Mark Ronson, Jim Gaffigan, Zoey Deutch, Keith Powers, Julia Michaels, Moby, Missy Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsey Stirling, Emma Chamberlain and many others have confirmed their participation. Stone, who is a board member of the Child Mind Institute, shared her story first.

"Something I really like to do when I'm struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about," she said in the clip, adding: "I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back. I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper." "I hope you're staying safe, you're staying strong and healthy and I'm sending you lots of love," she continued.