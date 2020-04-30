Stressed about coronavirus? Here's how yoga can help

The lockdown discipline can cause negativity, frustration and frequent outbursts. However, it is important to keep in mind that a sense of discipline to keep away depression, and anxiety. Yoga is like the boat that can takes us across the river to the other side of the bridge

COVID-19 has caused a situation of global distress. While medical science is busy tackling the virus outbreak and trying to find the vaccine to it, the world to come to a standstill. The government is doing the best that it can to save lives of the people and keep the pandemic in control. Under these trying circumstances, it is natural to feel disturbed, disconnected and anxious. The lockdown discipline can cause negativity, frustration and frequent outbursts. However, it is important to keep in mind that a sense of discipline to keep away depression, and anxiety. Yoga is like the boat that can takes us across the river to the other side of the bridge.

Set a disciplined routine to wake up early and at a regular time every day. Even 20 minutes of practising simple asanas, pranayama or meditation can improve our sense of being. Exercise is known to decrease the level of cortisol in our body which cause stress. When you involve your family in the practise, it can increase togetherness, and build a close emotional bonding with them. Yoga can keep you feeling optimistic, and dynamic. Follow these simple postures for improved mood, and to eliminate stress from your life:

Samasthithi Formation of the posture

• Stand with your feet together

• Stretch your arms out beside your body and allow them to hover without making contact

• Gently close eyes

• Relax the body

Benefits

• It prepares your body and calms your mind

• It improves overall body posture

• Creates self-awareness

Word of Advice Try to balance your body weight equally on both feet without leaning onto one.

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture

• Begin by standing in Samasthithi

• Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg

• Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

• Place it as close to your groin as possible

• You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

• After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

• Raise your Pranam towards the sky

• Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms

• Repeat the same with the alternate leg

• Hold for 8 to 10 breaths

Benefits

• Tones and burns fat from the sides of your waist.

• Improves sense of balance.

• Strengthens thighs and calf muscles.

• Mobilizes knees.

• Reduces stiffness of shoulders.

There is also Siddho Hum Kriya which is a yogic practice that includes a meditation technique as well as a simple 5-step asana practice. This is a meditation technique where you offer the practice to the Universe. Siddho Hum Kriya is technique of silent meditation and self-observation of the experience to offer gratitude for what you received. In this way yogic practices can be used for the betterment of the individual self as well as the humanity at large.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)