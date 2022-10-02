Sudha Kesavaraju's token of kindness

When a person is prosperous in life, they frequently work to create an empire, indulge in luxury, and travel. But Sudha Kesavaraju, 49-year-old, returned to India and gave back to the country in her own special way.

After returning from the United States, Sudha went to a hospital in Nimswith her family to see an acquaintance who had been admitted. There, she saw patients who were struggling to get the proper nutrition and enough time for bed, which broke her heart and inspired her to act to aid the less fortunate.

Since patients must eat properly to stay well, Sudha Kesavaraju made the decision to provide food to the underprivileged at NIMS hospital. To make sure that food was delivered appropriately, she established the Samtrupti foundation. The highlight of this is that she prepares the meals personally, travelling from Kukatpally to Nims Hospital to serve a good meal to the children's oncology department.

"I have seen people suffering here, coming from different locations, and they don't even make an attempt for a single meal, which breaks down sometimes," says Sudha, who established this admirable project in 2017. "With the assistance of two females, we freshly prepare the food daily, and we also give fresh fruits to patients who request them. Every day around 11:30 to 1:30, we begin to disturb ourselves. Initially, we just provided it to patients, but as the number of patients increased, we also began providing it to attendants. Previously, we could only feed 30 to 40individuals at a time, but today that number is up to 70, according to Sudha, who also assists with blood donations too. It's not just Sudha's siblings but also a few friends who are supporting and strengthening the foundation. Sudha is administering the organisation with assistance from her brother and sisters, who are in the USA and provide money to aid the needy. "I should thank my friends and family who supported me; they were concerned in a pandemic time, but I don't want to stop supplying the cuisine where, up until a few months ago, I was many people's only source, which brought me unending happiness."

In addition to providing meals, Sudha also helps to connect with donated blood and provides medicines to those in need. Anyone interested in volunteering with her can visit the Samtrupti foundation to assist those in need.





