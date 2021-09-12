Sudha Reddy to make debut at Met Gala 2021

Joining the megawatt celebrities who will take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire, is a philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy. The wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, will be making her maiden outing at the glamorous soirée. As a supporter of the fine arts and widely known for her charitable disposition, her presence at the 2021 Met Gala comes as no surprise.

An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is considered amongst the well-heeled jetsetters of South India, making her city proud. Being the first Hyderabad based non-film luminary to attend the hotly-anticipated global affair. Earlier the event has witnessed celebrities from Bollywood such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala.

Sudha Reddy is not just the fashion icon, she is a person i.e., widely praised for her charitable disposition, her philosophy, which is inspired by late Princess Diana. Interestingly she was the only Indian to be invited to the Global Gift Gala and nominated for The Global Gift Empowerment of Women Award. Not only this she will be dressed by Falguni Shane Peacock who have dressed the likes of Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga, even her on multiple milestone celebrations in the past. Along with that Internationally renowned jewelry designer and gem maestro Farah Khan, has designed a custom designed statement ear piece called 'Dreamy Decadence' to complete Reddy's red-carpet look.

Normally the Met Gala is held on the first Monday in the month of May, but for the first time since its inception, the Met Gala is happening in two exhibitions this year. The first exhibition will be held on 13th September 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art —timed to coincide with the close of New York Fashion Week. Held annually to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, the second half of the event will fall in the month of May 2022. The 2021 Met Gala live stream will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST on the night of the event, and will be hosted by two special guests: actor and recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer.