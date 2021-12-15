The Digital Entrepreneur

A multi-startup founder and visionary, Neha Puri has a legacy of developing solutions to problems that are a result of distress and unforeseen situations. Her journey before establishing the dynamic influencer marketing space- 'Vavo Digital', began at the age of 24 with her home-cooked food delivery platform called "Cyber Chef" which was sold off, after 2 years of operations. Neha later worked with 'Movenpick Ice Cream India', as the head for franchise and business development and played an instrumental role in opening eight Movenpick stores across India in six months.

Owing to her dynamic personality, Mumbai-based Neha has never stopped experimenting and infusing her ideas into reality, which was the reason that she formed another new venture- a gourmet gifting business for tier1and tier 2 cities. In 2020, when the pandemic hit the globe and everything moved drastically digital, Neha took it as an opportunity and started the digital influencer marketing hub 'Vavo Digital', a platform that digitally and directly connects brands with influencers, streamlining this ever-growing marketing medium by removing the intermediaries and giving every influencer an equal chance to showcase their content and skills to the brands.

It is her vision to develop it as a 360-degree influencer marketing agency covering major platforms, regional platforms, meme marketing, designing, development of AR filters, and all the other aspects which can be amplified with the help of influencers. A business model that focuses on digital innovation and data analysis thereby connecting and growing brands and influencers.

Speaking about the idea of starting 'Vavo Digitals', Neha said, "My constant endeavour is to develop solutions to problems that are a result of distress and unforeseen situations. I have thrived in an ecosystem where I came across several startups that wanted to carry out influencer marketing owing to its vast benefits but couldn't carry out the same with appropriate results."

"Our USP and focus have always been on the influencers between the 3k to 100k following count, across categories all over the country. With the world moving to digital marketing, this was the need of the hour and we can proudly say that our partnership with brands over the years has only benefited both the parties and nothing less," she added.

Speaking about her educational qualifications, Puri said, "I am an International baccalaureate from Ecole Mondiale World School and completed my bachelor's in business administration (BBA) from Lancaster University (In affiliation with GD Goenka). I also hold a master's degree in MSc Marketing and Strategy from Warwick Business School."

She added, "I come from a background where exploring to do something new is a normal practice and that is what has helped me develop into the person I am. I have an ever-growing interest in the digital space and so I spend a lot of her idle time on social media including LinkedIn and Instagram exploring the space for better understanding and analysis. Apart from this, cooking remains my favorite and I take it as a fruitful disconnection from work."

Puri suggested being happy with the life chosen. "I believe our entrepreneurial journey can only be successful if we are happy with the life that we chose to make for ourselves. If you are not happy to go to work in the morning if the challenges do not excite you if you don't want to keep checking your phone on a holiday for work progress. then you are not going to succeed. You need to love what you're doing and everything else will fall into place."