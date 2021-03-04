The game changers

'Game Changers' is a pan India competition for women-led startups. This will offer women entrepreneurs the chance to get their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs by pitching to them. Apart from a plaque, this includes mentorship, leadership training, and workshops from reputed organizations to help their business grow.

FICCI-FLO is a professional organization with over 8,000 women pan India, across 17 chapters who are either entrepreneurs, professionals, or family-managed businesswomen across industries. Through these awards, the organization aims to recognize & celebrate the zestful entrepreneurial spirit of women entrepreneurs whose ideas and innovations have positively impacted the business and social ecosystem.

"The Game Changer Awards will recognize women who have overcome all odds to build innovative and game-changing products that cater to the needs of the society. This is aligned with FICCI -FLO's mission to promote women entrepreneurs," said Maloo Natarajan , Chairperson FICCI-FLO, Mumbai.