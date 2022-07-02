The power of visualisation

Innovative uses of technology seem to be gaining prominence as businesses leave no stone unturned to achieve an advantage over the others in this competitive market. One of the known principles in attracting customers to the company is – service, which does play a major part in drawing customers to purchase products.



A potential customer who wants to purchase jewellery and clothing at a designer store would be truly delighted if they were shown how the jewellery or the dress would look on them. Just wearing them on, does tend to provide a sense of satisfaction but what would have more of an appeal could be the fact that, if there was that chance of having to look at themselves after having worn a design from a catalogue and viewing themselves in a portrait or a picture whether to know truly if it suits them or not. The options would be enormous!

Offering this one kind of service is Reeya Lifestyle, a jewellery and designer clothing business started by Swathi Shagarlamudi, the Founder of Reeya Lifestyle. Their in house app aims to use a visualisation tool for B2B clients. Over here, new designs are innovated and shown to the clients using 3D-based technology. Becoming the runner-up for India, Swathi Shagarlamudi started this company which has been a dream come true for her, who has always wanted to put her hands into designing exquisite jewellery and clothing.

"We generate new designs which are reassured to the customer, and when they look at those pictures they look as realistic, and they almost resemble a real-time picture of that artifact," said Swathi.

She highlighted that as a B2B visualisation service platform they have been helping businesses visualise the products they are going to create "We provide 3D images. We provide visualisations for the new designs to the client and based on them we take up the orders," she said.

Leveraging this one of a kind in-house tool bring about visualisations is the business "using our in house app we generate the visualisation of the jewellery to help the customer visualise it on themselves. So once customers see how the jewellery piece is looking on them, it pretty much becomes seamless. After the customer gets an idea of how the ornament looks on them, they order it," said Swathi. For customised or exclusive designs that are unavailable to anybody, a designer is deployed to the client location where they would sketch the visualisation which will then be converted into 3D and given to the customer.

"This way we are cutting down on the cost that we incur to produce each design so that this way we can create many designs in compare and offer extensive design choices to customers," said Swathi, who went on to say "since we do not have a ready inventory with us we get a certain price benefit, which we are ready to pass on to the customer." Being a first time entrepreneur she funded the business on her own with an initial amount of Rs 15 lakhs, having developed a website for the store, the marketing is done through WhatsApp through word of mouth. Many customers approach her over WhatsApp, where she takes orders. "I'm not funded yet and I'm actively looking for funding. I'm looking to speed up the work after I figure out more options for funding the business," said Swathi on her business expansion plans.