The Success Story of Snigdha Ananthula, Founder of The Hanger in Hyderabad

Snigdha Ananthula was always passionate about fashion and design. In mid 2019, she decided to take the leap of faith and started her own fashion label "The Hanger by Snigdha Ananthula" in Karmanghat, Hyderabad. Her label clicked really well since the launch itself due to the unique designs and offering customizations that were a big hit with the customers.

However, just after six months of opening her physical store, the Covid pandemic hit the world, and her business was affected like everyone else. Snigdha was determined not to give up and knew that she needed to pivot her business to an online presence. She understood the importance of social media and decided to leverage the platform to her advantage.













Together with her husband Sandesh, who works for Google, she carefully researched and strategized a plan to make her Instagram page stand out. Snigdha curated her Instagram feed with a high level of discipline and understanding the nuances of the tool. She posted visually appealing content that engaged her audience and showcased her fashion designs. Soon, her hard work paid off, and she amassed followers of more than 100k on Instagram and had a strong presence on Pinterest with over 1 million monthly views.

Most of her leads started coming from online, and Snigdha quickly realised that her business was booming because of her social media presence. She continued to create unique designs and offered customizations that her customers loved. Her fashion label was becoming increasingly popular, and she was recognized as one of the most talented designers in Hyderabad. Snigdha eventually made the strategic decision to move her store to the bustling area of Gachibowli, Hyderabad. However, this move did not negatively impact her business since she already had a strong online presence that reached far beyond the physical location of her store.

Snigdha's story is a testament to the fact that with hard work and dedication, one can overcome even the most challenging obstacles. Despite being a young mom, she refused to let anything stand in the way of her dream. She proved that anything is possible if you have the right mindset and are willing to put in the work.

Snigdha is now looking to expand her business and take it to new heights. Her success story is an inspiration to all young entrepreneurs, especially those who are also juggling parenthood. She showed that it is possible to balance both personal and professional responsibilities and achieve success in one's chosen field.













Instagram: instagram.com/thehangerboutique_official

Pinterest: pinterest.com/thehangerbysnigdhaananthula

Google: Google Business page