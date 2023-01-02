The trending blogger

Like we had newspapers and magazines or ads we have a new concept of paid promotions through social media in this new era: Blogger Sonali Malhotra on criticism for paid promotions.



Sonali Malhotra, a Fine and talented model, Beauty & Fashion Blogger, Influencer from Mumbai, elucidates her chore phenomenal journey since the past 8 years and talks about social media trolling, trends and evolution of blogging profession.

She says I have been working in this field since the past 8 years now and my journey has been nothing short of terrific, seeing how blogging wasn't taken as a profession few years back to now being one of the main advertising forms makes me so happy. Social media was a platform everybody was turning towards during the pandemic and that made blogging so much more relevant to the audience."

Elucidating on coping up with trolls and negativity Sonali states, It's way more challenging than it seems, I have to constantly remind myself that it's a part of my job, everybody will have opinions no matter what. I take the negative ones as constructive criticism and ignore the rest."

Influencers/bloggers are often criticised for paid promotions of products. Sharing her opinion on the same she tells, "The fact that nothing is honestly free, we need to make content for anything and everything we get our way, review a number of products before our followers try them so we can give them the best reviews, we pay our team which involves managers, photographers, assistants so it's a myth that we have it easy."

She further adds, "Times have evolved and like we had newspapers and magazines or ads we have a new concept of paid promotions through social media in this new era and it's absolutely natural to grow with the times and so paid promotions are absolutely normal and justified, it is making people more aware & charging a fee for our services."

Being a fashion blogger it's very important for one to be relevant and updated with all sorts of trends. Sonali shares about what keeps her relevant in terms of creating content. She states, "Travel travel travel, attend and watch lots of fashion shows, check domestic and international trends, be super accurate with the weather changes and be relevant but also aspirational."

Lastly, Shredding light on fashion trends for 2023 and what needs to be put behind in 2022 she says, "Definitely everything rhinestone & bling, people aren't shy to go all out there anymore & even a great comfy off duty model trend is going all out in 2023. And definitely peplum & florals needs to be left behind, they've been there for a long time and it's high time we get over it."