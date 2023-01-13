The woman who made education more interesting

Prerna Jhunjhunwala, the founder of Little Paddington – a highly acclaimed preschool in Singapore and Creative Galileo- a new-age Ed-Tech start-up transforming early learning globally for children from three to ten years.



She is a recipient of Economic Times 'Women in Tech'- Inspiring Business Leader Award and Entrepreneur India's most coveted recognition 'Creative Entrepreneur of the Year'. Under her able leadership, Little Paddington has won industry-leading awards- Best Pre-school in Singapore and Best in Inquiry-Based and Experiential Learning.

A graduate from NYU, Prerna moved to Singapore with a vision to modernize and upscale the education imparted to children in their budding or formative years. She is a firm believer that a child's future not only depends on the grades in various subjects but also on their impeccable social, cognitive and leadership skills.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala speaks about the starting of Creative Galileo. She says, "I started Creative Galileo when I was still working with Little Paddington and Covid hit at that time. Paddington was one of the most famous schools in Singapore. When I was devising different ways to keep the kids engaged in learning while studying from home, I started looking out for interesting solutions so that parents can work and child's learning should not get impacted. And that's when Creative Galileo's first edition came where they devised gamified learning modules that the children were learning in school, and aligned it to the school curriculum."

In less than a year, Creative Galileo received tremendous response, Creative Galileo's platform aims to accelerate a child's development of early literacy through narrative videos, gamification and personalized learning journeys. Built for global learners, Prerna's startup offers a gamified multiverse to accelerate learning in an engaging manner using familiar and well-known characters to build strong foundational skills According to Prerna, it is not an individual-character driven platform; but an amalgamation of characters like Little Singham to Shaktimaan. The platform is leveraging kids' favorite characters such as Chakra, Bahubali, Shaktimaan, Big Bees Jr. and more to impart the best of education while keeping it fun. The early learning platform focuses on the development of numeracy, language, and literacy, motor, and social skills besides building creative expression and curiosity.

It's (Little Singham) Kids Early Learning App, which is India's first-of-its-kind character-based educational app in the foundational learning space has witnessed approx 10 Million downloads from the Indian subcontinent. Her company Creative Galileo has also partnered with leading animation and content companies to deliver the best of entertainment and education such as, Big Animation Studios, Graphic India Studios for Chakra, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz Animation and EBS Korea. Creative Galileo's biggest differentiator is its localized content that Indian kids can relate to, instead of the ones available showcasing foreign characters and locations leading to language and comprehension challenges. The company has recently raised 7.5 Million USD as part of its Series A funding from a clutch of investors, including Kalaari Capital. On future strategy, Prerna mentioned she is planning to take Creative Galileo to Southeast Asia. Prerna says, "I believe that it's time we adapt our education system, pedagogies, and assessments according to the changing times and provide access to high-quality e-content that can help enhance the quality of education. I am a firm believer that if the will is there, the way will carve itself out."