They run for girl children

A Fifth edition of 'Run for Girl Child' 2021 was organised in city on Sunday by Seva Bharathi –Telangana, to promote awareness about the program "Kishori Vikas" with a cause to empower a Girl Child. The Run for A Girl Child is a flagship for Kishori Vikas program. Run was flagged off at the Gachibowli Stadium by the High Court Judge Lakshman along with Dr Subramanyam COO, Apollo Hospitals) and senior executives of Freedom Oil, Global Data, ETO, GEP, Cap Gemini, Genpact.

The Run was categorized in three distances, 5km, 10km and 21km. Keeping Covid protocols, this edition of run is restricted to1500 participants from individuals, corporates, families and students. Around 50 Kishori Vikas beneficiaries participated in the event and demonstrated various cultural and self-defence skills. More than 200 employees drawn from various IT companies volunteered managing water stations, distribution of bibs.

Dr Sumalatha, Vice President, Seva Bharathi says, "At present, despite of Covid situation, Seva Bharathi continued to operate 240 Kishori Vikas centers in slums of greater Hyderabad region with more than 5500 beneficiaries "remarked Jayapradra Devi – state coordinator of Girl Empowerment. "Our target is to increase to 500 Kishori centers and 10,000 beneficiaries. These centers empower Girl Children residing in Slums and Low-Income areas by helping them in their Education, Health and Skill Development. "

Prasanna of Global data shares that they partnered with Seva Bharathi with various initiatives including slum girl empowerment and mobile science lab project serving government schools. Apart from the above MAHA Cements, GATI, Land Mark Hospitals, UNIBIC, Cykul and others have provided partnership and support.