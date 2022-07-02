Tips to get a natural glow at home

"Wow, you're glowing!" is perhaps one of our most favorite compliments, and rightfully so. A warm glow, apart from having a heart-melting charm, is also a non-verbal cue for a happy state of mind. Which is perhaps the reason why it sparks such a positive sentiment in the onlooker.

However, in this world of pollution and stress, a lot of beautiful faces have been stripped of their glow, and since you are here, maybe that includes you. But worry not gorgeous for we have some of the best tips that can help you regain and retain your radiance-

Keep calm and drink water: In order to keep your skin from falling prey to dullness and roughness, it is critical that you keep it hydrated inside out. To ensure the same, remember to drink up!

As critical as it is to drink water for skin hydration on the inside, one must note that outside hydration is just as important. Use a lightweight moisturiser every day to keep your skin soft, supple, and ready to retain the glow.

Take a deep breath! Good, now repeat: No, literally. Life can be stressful, we get it. But it is critical to be mindful of the fact that unchecked stress and negativity can take a massive toll on not only your mental health but also your physical appearance.

Regular practice of meditation and deep breathing can help you keep your stress and mental problems in check. You should also make sure to get an 8-hour beauty sleep every day. Remember, a well-rested body and mind, glow from within!

Facials are a must: As much as your overall physical and mental health can aid your skin's appearance from the inside, you still need to do the regular upkeep. Routine facials and cleanups are key to keeping your skin clean and healthy. Simple home remedies like besan, turmeric, curd, and honey go a long way when it comes to giving your skin the cleansing and moisturising it needs to glow. However, there are responsible, and deeply researched products available today which can truly heal your skin from within. Find a great product that not only gives your skin an instant lift, but also fixes issues like tan damage, roughness, and more. The plus point is, DIY facials or kits inclusive of de-tan therapy masks are a brilliant way to get some pampering and me-time!

Eat a rainbow: As much as it sounds fun, we doubt it would be possible for you to eat an actual rainbow so let's just settle for having a meal that resembles one. Experts advise that it is essential to eat a well-balanced meal consisting of a different set of foods for good skin. This is because by eating a colorful and diverse meal, you provide your body with all the vital nutrients and vitamins that these different foods carry.

So, the next time you eat, make sure to make it colorful, and we promise this color will soon make its way to your cheeks.

Summing up

You, ladies, are stars, and nothving should stop you from shining your brightest. So use our tips and become a glow-getter today!

(-By Supriya Agarwal, Senior Brand Manager, Nature's Essence)