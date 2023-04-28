Tips to pack for summer family vacation

Here are some travel tips for kids in the summer holidays:



1. Plan Ahead: Involve your kids in the planning process. Let them help decide where to go and what to do. Research your destination to find out what activities are available.

2. Pack for Comfort: Make sure to pack comfortable clothes and shoes for your kids. If you're going to be spending a lot of time outdoors, be sure to pack sunscreen, hats, and insect repellent.

3. Keep Them Entertained: Bring along games, books, and other activities to keep your kids entertained during long car rides or flights. You can also download movies or TV shows for them to watch.

4. Stay Hydrated: It's important to stay hydrated during hot summer months, especially when traveling. Make sure your kids drink plenty of water and bring along reusable water bottles.

5. Snacks on Hand: Bring along snacks to keep your kids fueled and satisfied throughout the trip. Healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, and granola bars are great options.

6. Take Breaks: It's important to take breaks and stretch your legs during long car rides or flights. Find rest stops or take breaks during your journey to allow your kids to move around and get some fresh air.

7. Make Memories: Encourage your kids to take photos and write in a journal to document their travel experiences. This will help create lasting memories of your family vacation.

Remember to prioritise safety and have fun on your family vacation!