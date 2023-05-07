TV actresses speak about women empowerment at Mrs India Queen Official Season 3

TV Actress Charu Asopa, Lataa Saberwal and Jyoti Guaba graces Mrs India Queen Official season 3 as special guests. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty graced the event as official jury alongside Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal in the grand finale which was hosted by Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame and Big Boss fame Pritam Singh.



The actresses spoke at length on what women empowerment means to them and why such platforms are required for women from all walks of life.

TV actress Charu Asopa in an interaction said, “The main reason I am here to be a part of Mrs India Queen pageant is because of women empowerment. There could be no greater example of this than Shweta Roy, whose purpose in running the pageant is to give hope to those who have lost their individuality after marriage. She is breaking barriers for many women in society who struggle with self-esteem issues after marriage. Seeing these ladies walking confidently on the ramp as they compete with other women from different backgrounds and walks of life is truly inspiring! It’s like breaking down barriers for women from all walks of life--something that should be celebrated.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Lataa Saberwal mentions, “I feel women are already empowered and you just need to remind them at times. So this pageant is a kind of reminder for women out there that yes, we have it all inside us. We just need to bring it out. I think Shweta Roy has came up with a wonderful pageant which does not focuses on outward appearance and shows them unfiltered because I feel women are beautiful at all ages, stages and sizes.”

Imlie actress Jyoti Guaba adds, “I always like to support women and after marriage normally ladies think ki life khatam ho gayi hai. If I talk about myself, I’ve twin boys and I also have started working as a mother. So it feels very nostalgic seeing all these ladies on ramp, it took me back to my days when I started working being a mother. I’m a living example of how I’ve grown in my career after being a mother.”

Dr Apratim Goel, celebrity Dermatologist who was a part of the finale jury shared,”I have been associated with SR Queens from season 1 and I always look forward to the grand finale like every year this time too contestants were very good and I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the jury.”

Titled as Pehchan Meri, it is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queens Media with an aim to provide a platform for women of all body type, age and profession.