TV adaptation of Monica Ali novel 'Love Marriage' in the works

An adaptation of the forthcoming novel by author Monica Ali is in the works. According to sources, 'Love Marriage' is in early development.

The book is set to be published in February by Virago Press in the UK and Scribner in the US, and Ali will be adapting the book for TV herself, reports variety.com.

Ali's debut Man Booker Prize-nominated 2003 novel 'Brick Lane', which is named after the London neighbourhood at the heart of the city's Bangladeshi community, was made into a 2007 film directed by Sarah Gavron and produced by Film4 and Ruby Pictures.

The movie, written by Abi Morgan and Laura Jones, premiered at Telluride.

'Love Marriage' is centred on young doctor Yasmin Ghorami, who is engaged to fellow doctor Joe Sangster. But as their wedding day draws closer and Yasmin's parents get to know Joe's firebrand feminist mother, both families must confront long-held secrets, lies and betrayals. Yasmin is also forced to question what a "love marriage" as opposed to the arranged marriages that are still very much the norm in South Asian culture actually means. An official description for the project from UK agency Curtis Brown, which represents Ali, said: 'Love Marriage' is a story about who we are and how we love in today's Britain - with all the complications and contradictions of life, desire, marriage and family.

What starts as a captivating social comedy develops into a heart-breaking and gripping story of two cultures, two families and two people trying to understand one another.