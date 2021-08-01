Two decades of gap did not stop her from aiming high

If you think it is difficult to achieve goals at 40-plus, Prerna Baid has a different theory to narrate altogether.

At 44, she bagged dual gold medals from the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) for scoring the top rank in MBA and for the scholastic performance in PG programme for experienced professionals.

What makes her stand out among others is the way she could score the top rank with ease despite distancing herself from her academic pursuits for a period of 22 years.

Sharing her journey with The Hans India, she says, "It is never too late to realise your dreams if you are determined to do so. I was academically inclined from the beginning. But after my marriage, like all other women, my priorities have changed. Of course, no regrets. Today, I am a proud mother of two children, who are good at their studies and extracurricular activities as well. While my 21-year-old elder son Aranav is studying Computer Science in Brown University, the younger one Arav is in Class XII and a chess player too."



Being a BBA topper, opting for MBA at IIM-V was a natural choice for Prerna. "But when I applied for IIM-V, I had no idea whether I would pass the entrance examination for the MBA course because I was appearing for it after such a long gap," confesses the gold medallist who is settled in Visakhapatnam.



Though Prerna was preparing for IIT and Jee Main after her graduation, she could not really lay her hands on studies for various reasons. "But I continued to read books. Also, my children never heard the concept of tuition. I took care of their studies during their crucial academic phase. In a way, it did help me switch to the learning mode effortlessly even after two decades," she reasons.



But yes, Prerna did stretch a bit further to make up for the lost academic years to be on a par with her peers. She says that she is grateful to her husband Chaman Baid, her parents, in-laws and children for their unconditional support in fulfilling her aspirations.



About her next plan of action, Prerna says, "Currently, I am looking forward to a year-long internship. Post which, I would venture into a start-up."

