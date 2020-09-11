Unleashing the power of Superfoods for Superskin

With not many skin care products for teens, Dolly Kumar brings out a range of skincare products that are made with superfoods, that can feed your skin pure beauty without the baggage of chemicals

The saying 'Every girl is beautiful in her own unique way' goes well with the concept of Dolly Kumar and her skin brand Skinella.



Dolly is the Founder and Director of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private limited, the parent company to Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands Gaia and Skinella. Gaia is a health and wellness brand, while Skinella is a skincare brand.

Sharing about her journey, Dolly says, "Before starting Cosmic Nutracos Solutions in 2007, my entrepreneurial venture in the health and wellness, and beauty space. I have worked with corporate houses and with many cosmetic brands where my role inspired me to take the organisation's growth to new heights. After 3 years of extensive research & development, conceptualization and market surveys, we finally launched Skinella in the year 2017. Every product goes through stability and compatibility processes for 6 months and is also tested under extremely high temperatures."

Skinella offers skin care products for the young Teenage Group (15-25 year). Skinella products are made with the power of superfoods and contain no harsh chemicals. Skinella products are certified by PETA for cruelty-free and vegan.

Having been part of the cosmetic industry for almost her entire life, it was always her dream to contribute something for the industry.

"I wanted to launch a brand that will not only be different, but also hold strong values and ethos. We started doing our research almost 6 years back from today and we realized that there are endless numbers of skin care products in the market. However, very few were talking to the teens and making products especially designed for their needs. Moreover, there was not any brand that had a complete range of skin care products for the young group girls," adds Dolly.

There are a lot of brands in skin care in India today and every other day there is a new brand being launched in the market. Skinella is still at a nascent stage, but in only three years we have been successful to establish ourselves as a promising brand for the young target group.

Being relevant during the initial stages of the pandemic was a challenge as people were more concerned with their well being, and skin care is something nobody was bothered with.

Pandemic impact

With the sales being affected due to the pandemic, they started working on contingency plans in terms of marketing and launched 'The Best Face Mask This Season' campaign which was issued in Public Interest.

Dolly says, "We slowly began to do consumer promotions where we gave free face masks and hand sanitizers on purchase of Skinella products. Although, unfortunately the pandemic is still prevailing, but our sales have picked up and we are back on track. There are a lot of trends over things like Maskne; mask induced skin irritations, so skin care is something everyone is looking for now and skin care is again very much in. We will be launching more products this year and expand our distribution both in retail as well as e-commerce platforms."