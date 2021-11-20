Viranica Manchu’s ‘Maison AVA’, brings a creative revolution in international kids fashion

Maison AVA, the children's couture brand founded by Viranica Manchu has won over fashion connoisseurs, influencers, celebrities, fashion editors and globe-trotting fashionistas, and many child celebrities already. The popularity of the couture brand is on a high among Hollywood celebrities, and luminaries across the world falling head over heel with its unique, never seen before bespoke craftsmanship. The current being the young and famous Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of the ever-popular superstar couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who chose to wear Maison AVA's "Florentina" dress, especially crafted for her 10th Birthday.

Paris Hilton, known for her bright and bold fashion statements, recently, accessorized her look with Maison AVA's custom-made mid-back length double layered veil, custom dyed in neon pink, to add a traditional touch to her otherwise contemporary gown at her post-wedding "Neon Carnival" at the Santa Monica Pier in California.

Viranica Manchu, the founder and creative director of Maison AVA, shares her inspiration behind the brand, "Maison AVA is Inspired by my four children and the desire to dress them up in exclusive and exceptional occasion wear, especially designed for them." Viranica envisioned her luxury brand with a sense of elegance and whimsy in mind". She adds, "Hundreds of hours of handwork are poured into each garment – capturing the poetic magic of couture - yet each piece is still fanciful and easy for children to wear."

Besides her children, Viranica is inspired by her husband Vishnu Manchu, a successful entrepreneur, educationist, film producer and is one of the top leading Indian Actor with several hit movies to his credit from Telugu film industry. "He totally backs me to follow my dream", she says.

The "Florentina" dress that Aaradhya wore for her birthday flows with elegance and grace. Its bodice is made of hand-embroidered silk organza flowers and intricate beading. Layers of fine silk satin organza fall delicately into a high/low hemline. A dress perfectly fit for a little princess ballerina. Viranica Manchu, is a trained professional in Fashion Marketing from the highly acknowledged New York University.