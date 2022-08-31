Vrushali Chavan's new album song 'Om Ganpataye Namah' releases on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood Choreographer, actor Vrushali Chavan who rose to fame as a dancer from 'DID', has choreographed in films such as 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Himmatwala', 'Dabbang 2', and 'Bajirao Mastani' among others and has been a part of reality shows such as 'DID Lil Masters' and 'Jhalak Dhiklaja' -Season 4, 6 among others. As an actor, she was seen in film 'ABCD', short film 'Pablo' and 'Prem Gajra Ani Chilly Chicken', Netflix's 'Rista.com' and a marathi web series directed by Sanjay Jadhav.



Now, she will be seen in a music album for Times Music portraying Parvati featuring and choreograph by her titled ad "Om Ganpataye Namah" on Ganesh Chaturthi eve for Times Spiritual which is composed by Raghav Sachar and sung by Divya Kumar and Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the song Vrushali shares, "The whole idea behind the song was that we wanted to do a very different Ganpati song. Keeping the tradition but adding today's ness in terms of musicality. When I was approached for the song by the director, we wanted to create this song in a very different space. Hence, the concept of Parvati creating Ganpati with her essence and the dirt from her own body came into picture which has been not shown in any song yet. We kept the transition from a baby boy to becoming an elephant head Ganpati very subtle focusing on the compassionate heart of Mother Parvati."

Sharing about the challenges of shooting the song on different location she says, "I was very excited to play Parvati, but the location was such a difficult part to shoot as we had to trek 8 to 10km to reach there. Also, we had the challenge of delivering this on time because Ganpati is around the corner. Infact, on the day of shoot, it was raining which made it even more difficult because we couldn't even walk forget about dancing. So, we had to start our shoot late because of which we had to make changes in our choreography. Dancing on muddy and slippery location was a hard task, but as an artist I thoroughly enjoyed those challenges. Infact, my white Ghagra turned brown from below which looks like design and also adds to the narrative of Parvati."

She continues, "It shows how Parvati is so immersed and elated dancing on her son's birth. It's a very special for me because I not only got the opportunity to choreograph but also feature in it. More so, being in Bollywood for long time and a trained classical dancer, I never had the opportunity to do classical before this. I loved playing Parvati. It was an incredible experience and the song is absolutely stunning and mind blowing. Also, the location added its beauty. It was an incredible opportunity to pull it off in the time we had shot despite so many challenges due to rain."

Apart from this song, the multi-talented actress- choreographer Vrushali, a Bachelorette in fine arts in Bharatanatyam has few more interesting projects in pipeline. Off late, she did 8 songs with Sufiscore, one of the songs is written by Gulzar Sahab, Tabla played by legend Zakir Hussain, music is by Deepak Pandit and sung featured by Pratibha Singh Baghel in Thumri. An international projected directed by national award winner Ravi Jadhav. Currently, she has a web series in pipeline as actor and Choreographer.