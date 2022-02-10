Win over your valentine

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and like most women, I am sure you ladies too are finding a way to make this day even more romantic than usual. This Valentine's Day I am going to show you all the amazing foods that not only will get you in the valentine's mood but also safeguard your health and that of your loved ones.

Saffron

Who knew this beautifully hued spice could be used to spice up your sex life too! Research shows that saffron has the ability to increase sperm motility in men thus enhancing male fertility. Saffron is supposed to have deeply calming and soothing effects on both the genders which leads to a peaceful setting.

Garlic

This staple condiment of the Indian kitchen can work wonders. It is long known that garlic is an aphrodisiac food as it contains di-allyl disulfide, a chemical component which increases testosterone levels in the body. Eating this antioxidant rich garlic can enhance your sexual performance.

Nutmeg

The dried kernel of a tree found in south India, acts as an erotic food as it stimulates the central nervous system. Nutmeg has the effect of increasing and sustaining sexual vigor as its tranquilizing effect prevents premature ejaculation. Its unique spicy taste can trigger arousal in your body and its seductive smell makes one feel calm.

Red chilies

They say big explosions come in small packages and that couldn't be more accurate for this gorgeous spice. This spice adds a bang of flavours to any food! But that's not all it can do. It is rich in vitamin C, which helps to support your immune system. Its potent chemical – Capsaicin, is a great aphrodisiac.

Figs

Since ancient times, figs have been associated with fertility since they resemble the female sex organ. Fresh figs are great for prostate health as they contain many vitamins and minerals which reduce sexual weakness. They even contain minerals which are required especially for women's sexual health.

Strawberry

This heart shaped fruit is a typical valentine food as it is rich in antioxidants and will keep you looking and feeling young. Strawberries contain several minerals known to support a healthy sex drive including: magnesium; potassium and folate. In addition, Strawberries have Vitamin C which promote blood flow throughout the body and promote the production of estrogen thus improving your sex life.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds are a true aphrodisiac as they are high in zinc and vitamin E which is essential for healthy sperm production and preventing testosterone deficiency in men. These seeds are loaded with libido enhancing vitamins and minerals. In women, they build hormones, activate sexual organs and also increase sexual fluid secretions.

So stock up your pantry with these foods and have a very romantic Valentine's Day!