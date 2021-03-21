Womanly perfection

What is a perfect woman?



When she has no control over her life.

What is a perfect woman?

When she never becomes your wife.

What is a perfect woman?

Is she black, white, brown, tanned,

What is a perfect woman?

Is she a corpse of nature's demand?

What is a perfect woman?

If not between your thighs

What is a perfect woman?

If she has run out of time

Do you?

Respect a woman's choice.

To give birth, to live, to have a voice,

Women's Health?

Panels made up of men.

Progressive thoughts and lies we commend.

Sowing Seeds?

Of distrust in our little girl's hearts, "The world is yours" then give boys a head start.

Men with us? 2

Crying in enraged tears. The system is what we all fear.

Is she a woman?

A husk of a man's libido

Is that a woman?

Restricted by your credo.

Tell me.

Is there equality in love, joy, or fame?

Tell me.

Where is the equality in meaningless shame?

A little girl cannot confide, in any adult, her dreams and depressing thoughts she revolts.

If power and money are the only way to make it

Give money and power to the woman; none are unfit

Start a movement, say a prayer, make a play

Soon, there will be equality in glory and pain.

(Anagha is a 9th grade Allen d nease high school Florida, USA)