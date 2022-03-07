Women In Real Estate Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi Founder President Elect, NAREDCO MAHI

"NAREDCO MAHI was an idea which came up in March 2021, we got incorporated in July and in September the Housing Ministry NAREDCO MAHI was launched. The main goal of NAREDCO MAHI is to improve the gender parity in the sector because women are outnumbered in the realty industry.

And the priority here is not just focus on the corporate executive or the entrepreneurs, they already have the support system and the qualifications to survive and thrive, but take along women who are working at the construction site and see how we can improve their quality of live, through skill development, supporting their children, in whichever capacity and whatever is the need of the hour."

The newly established women's wing of the apex realty body in February held its first conclave here in New Delhi. Dr. Ananta has quite an accomplishment in her work portfolio and has established a name for herself as a realty industry through her work in the industry in over three decades.

After completing her BSc. From Miranda House, Delhi University, Dr. Ananta decided to expand her educational horizon. She earned a B.Ed in English Literature and Natural Science, Masters in English Literature from Annamalai University. Post this, she completed her MBA from IGNOU and went on to pursue a PhD in Marketing Management (Specialisation in Real Estate Marketing) from Noida International University.

With such a diversified, dynamic work portfolio, Dr. Ananta explained that along with self-determination and hunger to learn, it was also a mutual cooperation and encouragement from her family and peer circle which made it possible to climb the ladder to success.

"As per entry level, atleast in the corporate sector, there isn't much of a difference. But down the line, women lose their way maybe due to health constraints or maternity or family responsibilities or age-related challenges. Whatever the reasons maybe, we are 5 founder members here at NAREDCO MAHI and we went on to search for some 30 superwomen to our circle.

Everyday we are inducting new members to our organisation. All of us have taken different responsibilities at the association and we are working on a pro-bono basis. We have different committees for skill development, environmental consciousness and corporate training. Women have to work as a catalyst for themselves and do better."

On dawning the leadership role, Dr. Ananta worked as Senior Vice President at DLF for 16 years, post which she served as Chief Executive - Retail (India) and Residential Channel sales at Emaar MGF.

"On a personal front, I had a lot of support with my family, son and in-laws. They supported my career and ambitions. I worked hard and grew in these organisations, all of which are category A organisations. I don't think anyone was selected or rejected on the basis of gender, it was all about competence and proving yourself.

But of course women are outnumbered. So, day-to-day working requires a lot more resistance, persistence and you have to prove yourself. You have to work harder than men, be more qualified than men."

"This is my 31st year in real estate and I feel my best decade is in front of me. So, I'm 52 right now and I see the next 8 years are so important how I spend them in the industry, which is why I made this choice of being the founder of NAREDCO MAHI. If I don't do it now, when will I make that difference?"

When asked on how men can help women achieve an equal professional status in different sectors, Dr. Ananta explained "Whichever woman is doing well, there is some man who has made that difference. It could be a grandfather, a father, a husband or a brother, or a son, it could be anybody.

If people who are sitting at the right place at the right time are not taking fair decisions as far as women at the workplace are concerned, then this upliftment is not going to take off the way we want it to. It needs 200 percent support. Fairness in the whole encouragement and the conviction in the leadership is the need of the hour. Also, give women a chance and don't assume."