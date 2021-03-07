Women rights are human rights

Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, a former minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Rosaiah Cabinets, was named as the State Women's Commission chairperson.



Sunitha Reddy, 52, joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in 2019. She was earlier a Congress MLA from Narsapur constituency for three terms. After being appointed as State Women's Commission chairperson, her activities on women issues and women problems are getting appreciations from the public and government. She raised her voice on every issue that the woman is facing in recent times.

Entering into politics



Sunitha shares, "Initially, I used to be in home and look my family after getting married in 1986 to Lakshma Reddy. My Father-in-Law Ramachandra Reddy served as a sarpanch for 26 years but he lost in the MPP elections in the first attempt. Later he got elected as MPP and my husband was elected as Sarpanch. After this he was elected as ZPTC and at that time he got involved in many activities in our constituency. So the party activists and leaders proposed his name from Narsapur constituency, but unfortunately he was expired because of heart stoke."

At that time former Chief Minister Dr YS Raja Shekar Reddy was the PCC chief. Many leaders, activists and Union Minister Janardhan Reddy proposed her name on behalf of her husband. She adds that with the support of YS Raja Shekar Reddy, she entered into the politics.

Balancing family and political career



It is very difficult to achieve anything without support of the family. She lives in a joint family, so her sister-in-law and aunt took the responsibilities of her children. Sunitha feels blessed to have a supportive family. She says that their support has made her to stand at a position where she is now.

About women empowerment



A woman needs to be independent. For getting support from the society, enthusiasm to do anything is needed. With their confidence and will power they can achieve anything.

Importance of women presence in politics



Right now, women are getting 50 percent reservation from ground level. Even the women elected as Sarpanch, MPP, ZPTC and Chairman, based on the circumstances their husbands are taking major role. She adds, "Now a day's people are becoming educated. With their husband support they are leading meetings and trying to procure some position politically in this society. So in this way women are also going forward politically."

Human right violation on women



There is a phrase in feminist movement saying ' women rights are human rights'. In today's world, women are competing equally with men in every sector. In recent times, to meet the financial needs, both husband and wife has to work. Women are facing lot of problems in order to balance both family and work. We have to appreciate them for balancing both.

"Now a day's some men are encouraging women and trying to protect women rights and we wish even more to come. This gender sensitisation, equality should start from their family then women will get more respect in this society. We have to educate our children how to respect both men and women in the society from their childhood. We shouldn't degrade either women or men. We have to involve that both boy and girl are equal from childhood. Then we can see the result," she adds.

Plan and message for this Women's day



In general, many people think that for women empowerment and for protection of women rights it is enough to educate women but it's not the thing, we have to educate both women and men. Our slogan is "Let girl to be born, live, grow and educated'.

She shares, "In women related issues we have to involve, sensitize both women and men equally. Nation women commission also came up with an idea of felicitating men who participated actively to resolve women issues. We are planning to conduct a program on 10th march. We women commission, girl child protection commission are aiming to bring self confidence in every girl and women. We'll try our best to protect their rights and to resolve their issues facing in society. We'll also make them aware of women help line number 181 for the immediate response to their issue.

We'll try to educate every woman regarding the existing laws and acts to resolve their issues. And we'll also put an eye on the government schemes for women whether they are correctly reaching or not. Women's hostel and jails will also be checked."