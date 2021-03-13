Women’s Awards: For the women by a woman

Iwdiaa celebrates international women's day every year by felicitating 40 eminent women achievers, this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, multitalented, sports, arts, film actors, tv actors, radio rj, culture, social service and achievements.

Padma shares, "The International women's day the strong voice of women from different sector of India, the women with the voice is by definition a strong woman but the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. Hopefully this international womens day Indian achievers award", 2021 would not only motivate the winners, but will also encourage millions of other young women to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity."

To make this event memorable for cause of women empowerment and recognitions, the dignitaries including Sowmya Reddy mla, Bhaskar rao ips, Beena kaur, Tharaanooradha, Baljeet singh, Pannaga bharana, Nitin jakaty, Shubra aiyappa, Ananya kasaravalli, Girija lokesh guest, Ganavi lakshman, Meghana V film producer, presented the award to all achievers and supported. It was organised by veloz eve, by the women for the women is a non-profit organization registered under the government of India playing a proactive role in India's women empowerment.