Working in 'Attack' was an enriching experience for Shreya Jain

Singer, songwriter and composer Shreya Jain seems quite excited with her new project, John Abraham's 'Attack'. She opens up about her working experience in the film. As she says: "This was a rousing album that has a mix of pulsating and heart wrenching tracks."

The 23-year-old singer, who made her debut in Bollywood with three songs 'Bomb', 'Crazy Now' and 'Durga Gayatri Mantra', is all thankful to music composer Shashwat Sachdev for giving her opportunity to be part of Lakshya Raj Anand''s upcoming film 'Attack'.

"I am grateful to Shashwat who allowed me to work on the score of the film and sing for such a diverse album. I am so excited for the world to listen to it."

Hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra, she has been learning Indian Classical music from the age of 5 years. Despite holding a degree in interior design, music is like a passion for her. Currently with the release of the full soundtrack of 'Attack', she is gaining a lot of popularity on social media and she calls it a great experience to work in this movie.

"It was personally enriching because everything I learnt from working on this album gives me confidence to take up new challenges," adds Shreya. John Abraham, Jacquline Fernandez, Rakul Preet-starrer, action thriller 'Attack' will be released on April 1.