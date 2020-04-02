World Party Day is celebrated on April 3 of every year. World Party Day is otherwise known as P-Day which is celebrated as a synchronized global mass celebration for a better world and the creation of desirable reality.

The main idea behind that day is that the opposite of war and suffering would not be to passively observe peace, instead of that people can actively participate in a celebration of life. Hence World Party Day is a perfect day to achieve the social changes and consistency by encouraging the people to celebrate the life by partying. Celebrate the World Party Day by attending a party, enjoy some laughs, throw a party and just have some fun on that day. But after the lockdown period.