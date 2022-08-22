Founded in 2017 by Robbie Lockie, who is a co-creator of Plant Based News. The idea for the day is to encourage people to consider plant-based alternatives to dairy milk.



A year after its founding, World Plant Milk Day was connected to the ProVeg campaign which is a global food awareness organization. The purpose is to replace animal based products with plant based products. The reduction of animal product consumption is not only helpful to the individual animals, but also acts as a way for humans to live more sustainably on the planet.

Whether jumping in with both feet or just dipping a toe into a plant based diet, World Plant Milk Day is a great motivator to get started.