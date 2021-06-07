Your Bollywood-inspired summer closet

We've survived comfort clothes and a zoom closet for over a year, but with summer in the air we can't help but ditch the lockdown wardrobe for some fashionable fun. A summer closet is all about bright colours and chic styles. If you've been religiously working out at home through quarantine, now is the time to flaunt your curves or abs. We searched through high street brands to help you get a celebrity look and make a splash in vibrant hues.

Deepika Padukone's monochromatic cool

Get street ready with Padukone in green. Deepika shows you how to wear hue from head-to-toe. A pastel wrap-around Jacquemus soft knit crop cardigan it is paired high-waist leather trousers in a jewel tone. Padukone finished the look with a pair of green Air Jordan Nike sneakers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's power dressing style

Nothing beats summer blues like a hint of yellow, or a lot of it. If you are not afraid of experimenting with bold colours, PeeCee's yellow skirt suit by Rowen Rose, worn at one of the promotional events for her movie 'The White Tiger' is a must. The blazer with chunky black buttons and padded shoulders are great for those zoom conferences. She completes the look with golden hoops and a delicate golden choker.

Anushka Sharma's colour pop

Anushka Sharma proves happy girls are the prettiest, and nothing to brighten up that smile like a pop of colour. The leading actress shows us and how to carry off multiple bold colours in one go. For one of her shoots for a fashion glossy, Sharma teams and green halter top with a pair of royal blue high-waisted trousers and sunny yellow sneakers

Jahnvi Kapoor's flirty and sporty style

Jahnvi's playful antics on social media keeps her fans hooked. The actress usually keeps her style casual and comfortable for her dance reels, workout routine and spoofs. In Los Angeles she wore a pretty lilac strappy top and lavender trousers, a summer staple for millennials.

Ananya Panday's feminine chic avatar

Usually one to keep it girlie and young, every now and then, Ananya Pandey takes it up a notch with something glamorous and sexy. Take cue from this young star and pick a bra top with a pair of figure hugging jeans to make a statement. Beach waves and accessories finish the look

Kriti Sanon's sultry vive

If you're lucky enough to have Kriti's slender and tall frame then you can carry off just about anything. Get Kriti's glam look by pairing a nude cutout shirt with masculine fit trousers in sexy satin or silk for a look that works from dawn to dusk.

Sonakshi Sinha's traditional flair

Summer is all about easy breathable fabrics, flowing silhouettes and printed and woven ensembles. There's nothing like Indian kurta sets, cotton sharers and saris to keep you cool and looking fresh any time of the day. Pick from Sonakshi Sinha's block printed style with bell sleeves for a hint of quirky in your ethnic wear.